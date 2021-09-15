.

Steve Vai Announces Massive U.S. Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 09-15-2021

Steve Vai has announced that he will be hitting the road early next year to launch a lengthy U.S. leg of his Inviolate World Tour that was last through spring.

The trek is set to kick off on January 27th in Las Vegas at the House Of Blues and will be concluding on April 2nd in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

According to the announcement, the tour will feature an "all-new show featuring a lot of new music, with plans for performances to be staged for the next several years."

Vai will be joined the trek by Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass), and Jeremy Colson (drums). He had this to say, "A performer thrives on performing.

"It's been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music."

Tickets will be going on sale to the general public this Friday, September 17th and a VIP pre-sale begins today (September 15th). See the dates below:

Inviolate World Tour / U.S. 2022 Dates:


1/27 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues
1/28 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
1/29 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center
1/30 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
2/01 Salt Lake City, UT The Rockwell at The Complex
2/02 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
2/04 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre
2/05 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre
2/06 Dallas, TX House Of Blues
2/08 Houston, TX House Of Blues
2/09 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre
2/11 Birmingham, AL Lyric Theatre
2/12 Macon, GA Hargray Capitol Theatre
2/14 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
2/15 Clearwater, FL Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
2/16 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
2/17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL The Parker
2/18 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
2/19 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
2/21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
2/22 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere
2/23 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
2/24 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
2/25 Huntington, NY The Paramount
2/26 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
2/27 Providence, RI The Strand
3/01 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
3/02 Boston, MA The Wilbur
3/03 Albany, NY The Egg
3/04 Rochester, NY Kodak Center
3/05 Harrisburg, PA Sunoco Theatre
3/06 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre
3/08 Warren, OH Packard Music Hall
3/09 Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre
3/10 Morgantown, WV Metropolitan Theatre
3/11 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall
3/12 Nashville, TN CMA Theater
3/13 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
3/15 Chicago, IL Copernicus Center
3/16 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater
3/17 St. Paul, MN The Fitzgerald Theater
3/18 Kansas City, MO The Uptown Theater
3/19 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
3/20 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place
3/22 Sioux Falls, SD The District
3/23 Fargo, ND Fargo Theatre
3/25 Billings, MT Alberta Bair Theater
3/26 Bozeman, MT The ELM
3/27 Missoula, MT The Wilma
3/28 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
3/29 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
3/31 Turlock, CA Turlock Community Theatre
4/01 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre Napa
4/02 Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel

