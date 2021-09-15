Steve Vai Announces Massive U.S. Tour

Steve Vai has announced that he will be hitting the road early next year to launch a lengthy U.S. leg of his Inviolate World Tour that was last through spring.

The trek is set to kick off on January 27th in Las Vegas at the House Of Blues and will be concluding on April 2nd in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

According to the announcement, the tour will feature an "all-new show featuring a lot of new music, with plans for performances to be staged for the next several years."

Vai will be joined the trek by Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass), and Jeremy Colson (drums). He had this to say, "A performer thrives on performing.

"It's been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music."



Tickets will be going on sale to the general public this Friday, September 17th and a VIP pre-sale begins today (September 15th). See the dates below:

Inviolate World Tour / U.S. 2022 Dates:

1/27 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues1/28 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia1/29 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center1/30 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre2/01 Salt Lake City, UT The Rockwell at The Complex2/02 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater2/04 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre2/05 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre2/06 Dallas, TX House Of Blues2/08 Houston, TX House Of Blues2/09 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre2/11 Birmingham, AL Lyric Theatre2/12 Macon, GA Hargray Capitol Theatre2/14 Atlanta, GA The Eastern2/15 Clearwater, FL Bilheimer Capitol Theatre2/16 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live2/17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL The Parker2/18 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall2/19 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte2/21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall2/22 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere2/23 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre2/24 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre2/25 Huntington, NY The Paramount2/26 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre2/27 Providence, RI The Strand3/01 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall3/02 Boston, MA The Wilbur3/03 Albany, NY The Egg3/04 Rochester, NY Kodak Center3/05 Harrisburg, PA Sunoco Theatre3/06 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre3/08 Warren, OH Packard Music Hall3/09 Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre3/10 Morgantown, WV Metropolitan Theatre3/11 Louisville, KY Old Forester's Paristown Hall3/12 Nashville, TN CMA Theater3/13 St. Louis, MO The Pageant3/15 Chicago, IL Copernicus Center3/16 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater3/17 St. Paul, MN The Fitzgerald Theater3/18 Kansas City, MO The Uptown Theater3/19 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre3/20 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place3/22 Sioux Falls, SD The District3/23 Fargo, ND Fargo Theatre3/25 Billings, MT Alberta Bair Theater3/26 Bozeman, MT The ELM3/27 Missoula, MT The Wilma3/28 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre3/29 Portland, OR Roseland Theater3/31 Turlock, CA Turlock Community Theatre4/01 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre Napa4/02 Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Related Stories

Steve Vai Helps Jonah Nilsson Deliver 'Diamond Ring'

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

Steve Vai Guests On The Jay Jay French Connection Podcast

Steve Vai, Yngwie, Zakk Wylde's Generation Axe Announce Album

Jeff Berlin Announces Joe Frazier EP Featuring Steve Vai And More

News > Steve Vai