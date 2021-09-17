.

Motorhead Upgrade Previously Lost 'Whorehouse Blues' Video

Bruce Henne | 09-17-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cover art

(hennemusic) Motorhead have released a newly-upgraded video for their 2004 track, "Whorehouse Blues." "The video of 'Whorehouse Blues' from 'Inferno' had been feared lost for many years," says the band, "but we've managed to locate a copy and get it upgraded to 4K HD."

The tune originally appeared as the closing track to the group's 17th studio record, which features the line-up of Lemmy, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee and was produced by Cameron Webb.

Motorhead will release a new collection, "Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of Motorhead", on October 29. Billed as "the definitive collection of their loudest songs ever and the first to span their entire career", the 2021 compilation delivers material from Motorhead's 22 album career - from their self-titled 1977 debut to their final release, 2015's "Bad Magic."

"Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of" will be available in multiple formats: the 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks, while the 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Motorhead Upgrade Previously Lost 'Whorehouse Blues' Video

Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Rock Out' Video

Motorhead Share New 'We Are Motorhead' Video

Motorhead Announce 'Everything Louder Forever' Collection

Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 1981 Recording

Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 'The Hammer' Performance

Motorhead 'Rock It' In New Live Video

Motorhead Preview Live In Berlin 2012 Package

Motorhead's Mikkey Dee Helps Lion's Share Tribute Lemmy

Biopic About Motorhead's Lemmy In The Works 2020 In Review

News > Motorhead

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Rock Intimate Club- Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release- more.

Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam- Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue- Dead & Co- more

Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

The Fifth - The Fifth EP

Electric Six - Streets of Gold

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts Due To Pandemic Restrictions

Placebo Reveal First New Song in Five Years 'Beautiful James'

Dave Grohl Previews New Memoir The Storyteller

Motorhead Upgrade Previously Lost 'Whorehouse Blues' Video

Insomnium Premiere 'The Wanderer' Video

The Tragically Hip Share Alternate Version Of 'Fiddler's Green'

VRSTY Share 'Sick' New Video and Announce Album

Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Bucket List