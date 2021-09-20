The Lumineers Share First Song From New Album Ahead Of TV Performance

The Lumineers have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "Brightside". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will be hitting stores on January 14, 2022.
The band will be performing the song live for the first time during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight (September 20th - check local listing for time).
Wesley Schultz had this to say about the track, "The song 'BRIGHTSIDE' was recorded in a single day. It's like a 15-year-old's fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone..."
The new album is the group's fourth studio record and was produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY.
"Brightside" will include nine tracks and is the band's first new music in over two years. Check out the visualizer below:
Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend
The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Tributes Kurt Cobain With Nirvana Cover
The Lumineers Double Feature Coming To Movie Theaters
The Lumineers Share Their Version Of 'Silent Night'
The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz Introduces New Album With Video
The Lumineers Raise Over $600,000 With Colorado Gives Back
The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit
The Lumineers' Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers To Headline Sea.Hear.Now
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more
Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic- KISS Expand 'Destroyer'- Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP- more
Metallica Rock Intimate Club- Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release- more
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam- Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue- Dead & Co- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council
Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour
Axl Rose Recovering From Possible 'Food Poisoning'
The Lumineers Share First Song From New Album Ahead Of TV Performance
Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Slaughter Beach'
Carly Pearce and Ashey McBryde 'Never Wanted To Be That Girl'
Billy Idol Streaming New EP 'The Roadside'
Singled Out: Sound of Kalima's Ciggie Rainy