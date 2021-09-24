Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Brave New World' Video

(hennemusic) Motorhead are sharing a newly-upgraded video for their 2002 track, "Brave New World", as the latest preview to the October 29 collection, "Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of Motorhead."

"Who remembers the video for 'Brave New World' from 'Hammered?'" asked the band on social media. "We've found a copy of it in the archive and had upscaled to HD so all you Motorfans can enjoy it once more!"

The tune originally appeared on the group's 16th studio record, which features the line-up of Lemmy, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee and was produced by Thom Penunzio.

Billed as "the definitive collection of their loudest songs ever and the first to span their entire career", the 2021 compilation delivers material from Motorhead's 22 album career - from their self-titled 1977 debut to their final release, 2015's "Bad Magic."

"Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of" will be available in multiple formats: the 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks, while the 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package. Watch the video here.

