Queen Transform 'Love Of My Life' Into Instant Live Classic On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen are revisiting the transformation of their 1975 classic, "Love Of My Life", into an instant live classic on the latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video series The Greatest.

Written by Freddie Mercury, the song from the band's fourth album, "A Night At The Opera", was not originally released as a single at the time and did not immediately make it into the live setlist.

Once guitarist Brian May rearranged the tune for 12-string acoustic guitar for a 1977 tour, Queen began performing "Love Of My Life" and it developed into an audience singalong, with Mercury essentially conducting the audience in a mass duet.

The May arrangement appeared on 1979's "Live Killers" set, and it took on yet another life when Queen played it during a 1981 tour of South America, with more than 100,000 fans a night passionately singing along with the band.

The live version of "Love Of My Life" would be released a single in the region, where it reached No. 1 both Argentina and Brazil and stayed in the charts in both countries for an entire year.

No matter which country Queen was in, or what language was spoken, the audience knew every word and would respond with an enthusiasm that constantly amazed the band.

Queen continues to perform the tune in recent years, with May playing it alone at center stage and joined by Mercury via video as a tribute to the late singer. Watch the episode here.

