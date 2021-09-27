Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour

Megadeth and Lamb Of God have been forced to postpone the final three dates of their Metal Tour Of The Year trek due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Canada.

The North American coheadlining tour, featuring support from Trivium and Hatebreed, was scheduled to wrap up with three shows in Canada this week but have been pushed back until next Spring.

Here is the official word, "The final three shows of the Metal Tour of the Year in Toronto, Laval and Quebec City will unfortunately be postponed to Spring 2022 due to restrictions in the Quebec province and international logistical issues.

"Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates as soon as they are announced." See the details for the three postponed dates below:

9/30 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

10/1 Laval, QC - Place Bell

10/2 Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

New dates to be announced.

