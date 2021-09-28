.

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery

Keavin Wiggins | 09-28-2021

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is recovering from "major emergency heart surgery," according to a social media post shared by his girlfriend on Tuesday (September 28th.

The band announced on Monday that they were forced to postpone the remaining dates of their U.S. tour after Faulkner was hospitalized for "major medical heart condition issues".

Faulkner's girlfriend Mariah Lynch shared an update via Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote, "Thank you to everyone for all your messages. I will try to get back to you as soon as I can. Richie underwent major emergency heart surgery. He is stable & resting.

"If you know him, you know how tough & strong he is. So tough that he finished the show & kept the hair flips coming. There's no one like him. We'd be lost without him. #HotDad".

