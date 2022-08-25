Story Of The Year Return With 'Real Life'

Story Of The Year have released a music video for their brand new single, "Real Life", which marks the first new music from the band since their 2017 album, "Wolves".
Guitarist Ryan Phillips had this to say about the new track, "'Real Life' is the sound of four lifelong friends re-lighting the torch and deciding they want to be a full time band again.
"Real Life is one of those special songs that just kind of happened. We didn't sit around for months consciously trying to write a song like this. It just kind of came out. The songs that fight you the whole way are always duds. It's the ones that come from out of nowhere and almost write themselves that are the best."
Frontman Dan Marsala added, "Real Life is a return to form for Story Of The Year. It evokes the same emotion and energy of Page Avenue but with a brand new and exciting feel.
"It's a song about the constant struggle of making a relationship work. The ups and downs of being in love. Not every day is full of sunshine, but if you fight through the pain together, you can make it out alive with a smile on your face."
Ryan said of the video, "We very much built this band on DIY punk rock ethos, and we still carry aspects of that mindset with us to this day. We're shooting all of our videos in our hometown, with a crew of super talented creatives all based here in STL. With Jordan Phoenix at the helm as director, we freely shoot ideas around and then the team brings them to fruition. It's beautiful.
"The 'his' and 'hers' bloody knives (and in turn the blood couple) represent 2 people who deeply hurt each other, but can't live without each other. 'You and I, are suicide' is a metaphor for crazy love: doomed, but beautiful and authentic. With the knives and blood the goal to create a visually arresting metaphor for two people in love, but who are deeply hurting each other. It's psycho love, but it's the real deal." Watch the video below:
Felicity Recruit Story Of The Year's Dan Marsala For Ignite Video
Story Of The Year Announces Full Albums Livestream Series
Story Of The Year Music and Merch
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more
Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more
Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more
Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!
Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming
Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Behind The Scenes Video
Story Of The Year Return With 'Real Life'
Mastodon Share Hushed And Grim Documentary
Dope Share Video For Believe (feat. Drama Club)
Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Live Video From PNC Park
Jagwar Twin Follow 'Happy Face' Hit With 'It's Your Time'