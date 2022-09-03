Megadeth Complete The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead Video Trilogy

(hennemusic) Megadeth have premiered a music video for the title track to their newly-released album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!," as the album hit stores.
The clip follows "We'll Be Back" and "Night Stalkers" as the third and latest video installment from the band's multi-part short film about the origins of the group's mascot Vic Rattlehead.
Megadeth's sixteenth studio album sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."
The 2022 project was recorded at the rocker's home studio in Nashville, TN with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren; bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record tracks on the project, with the live lineup now featuring Megadeth-alumni James LoMenzo as the permanent bass player.
Megadeth are currently playing dates in support of the album on a US tour with Five Finger Death Punch. Watch the new video here.
