Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)'

(Noble) Joanne Shaw Taylor has shared her new song, "Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)", which is the first single from her forthcoming album, "Nobody's Fool," that will be released on October 28th.
The new album, recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, is produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith and features Joe Bonamassa on "Won't Be Fooled Again," guitarist Carmen Vandenberg (Bones UK) on "Figure It Out," cellist Tina Guo on "Fade Away" and music legend Dave Stewart on a cover of the Eurythmics classic "Missionary Man."
Joanne as born and raised in the UK and was discovered at the age of 16 by music icon Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics. Right from the get-go, Joanne's incredible guitar playing, and distinctive sultry vocals set her apart from the rest of the crowd.
Nobody's Fool is her most personal album to date. Joanne's writing lays bare love, loss, and the desire to be free of the past through the vessel of catchy hooks and infectious guitar riffs.
Her vocal style, writing prowess and guitar skills take the listener on a journey into the wasteland of love and back into the light of hope and redemption. Nobody's Fool takes Joanne into new territory that can be described as retro pop with a modern flare, yet still encompasses the emotion of her blues roots.
"The title track opens the album and sets the mood with JST's signature husky, soulful vocals embellished with some powerful guitar lines," says Guitarist Magazine.
Joanne wrote all the songs on the album except "Missionary Man," which is written by Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics.
Joanne co-wrote "New Love" with Josh Smith, Calvin Turner, and Dylan Altman, "Then There's You" with James House, "Fade Away" with Sharon Corbitt, and "The Leaving Kind" co-written with Joe Bonamassa, Leslie Satcher, and Beth Nielsen-Chapman (Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt).
Joanne Shaw Taylor Releasing Her First U.S. Concert Film
Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces UK Tour
Singled Out: Joanne Shaw Taylor's Let Me Down Easy
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'If That Ain't A Reason' Video
Joanne Shaw Taylor Music and Merch
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online
Nickelback Share 'San Quentin' To Announce 'Get Rollin' Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
We Came As Romans Remember Kyle With 'Golden'
Puscifer Recruit Trent Reznor and More For 'Existential Reckoning: Rewired'
The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'
Black Star Riders Deliver 'Pay Dirt'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)'