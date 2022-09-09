Deep Purple Release Now What?! Rarities Compilation

(hennemusic) Deep Purple have just released "Extras: The NOW What?! B-Sides And Bonus Songs", a new digital compilation of material recorded during sessions for their 2013 album, "NOW What?!"
Produced by Bob Ezrin, the group's 19th studio record topped the charts in multiple European countries and was Top 10 in many regions. Launched with "Hell To Pay (Radio Edit)", the newly-available package includes "All The Time in the World (Radio Mix Edit)", instrumental versions of "Uncommon Man", "Above and Beyond", "Apres Vous" and "Hell To Pay", the non-album track "First Sign Of Madness", a cover of the Jerry Lee Lewis classic, "It'll Be Me", and a live version of "Green Onions / Hush (Live in Gaevle)".
Deep Purple developed the idea of this compilation after sharing previously released 'rare tracks' on a private playlist. "We believe it is a very interesting listen for all the fans that like to go deeper into the band's production process," says the group. "We hope you enjoy this playlist / compilation. Long live Deep Purple!"
The band's latest album is the 2021 covers collection, "Turning To Crime"; they will resume their 2022 tour on September 23 with an appearance at Spain's Stone Music Festival.
Listen to the lead track from the new package here.
