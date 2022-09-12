.

Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery

09-12-2022

Mockup of the Derek Riggs created benefit shirt

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno is recovering from leg surgery in Croatia, according to the legendary vocalist's friend and caretake Stjepan Juras.

Stjepan shared, "In short... the operation is over, the doctor is satisfied, he solved the problem. Paul's skin is now being stitched up and he will be woken up soon. If the wound heals well, the operation can be considered a success."

The surgery was undertaken to address an issue that caused Di'Anno to spend seven years in a wheelchair and Stjepan has been helping Paul to organize fundraising for the treatment.

As we reported last month, part of the fundraising was the release of a special t-shirt created by legendary Iron Maiden illustrator Derek Riggs, who created the band's iconic mascot Eddie. Read more about the shirt here.

