Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut With 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!'

(hennemusic) Megadeth has debuted their new album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", in the US Top 5. According to Billboard, the band's sixteenth studio set enters the Billboard 200 at No. 3 after selling nearly 48,000 equivalent album units earned; of that sum, album sales comprise 45,000, SEA units comprise 3,000 (equaling 3.6 million on-demand streams of the set's songs) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

"The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" earned Megadeth their eighth top 10-charting album in the region in the past 30 years; their previous entries include "Countdown To Extinction" (No. 2, 1992), "Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994), "Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997), "United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007), "Endgame" (No. 9, 2009), "Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013), and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

The 2022 album sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."; the set was recorded at the rocker's home studio in Nashville, TN.

Megadeth are currently playing dates in support of the album on a US tour with Five Finger Death Punch, with the series set to wrap up next month in Salt Lake City, UT.

Watch the video for the album's title track here.

