The Devil Wears Prada Reveal 'Broken' Video

Color Decay album art

The Devil Wears Prada have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Broken", which is a track from their forthcoming studio album, "Color Decay".

The band had this to say about the song, "Writing 'Broken' started by drawing on a specific memory of a panic attack, but slowly evolved into something more broad.

"The song aims to capture that feeling of desperately not wanting to talk about your problems, but at the same time, just wanting everyone to already understand."

"Color Decay" is set to hit stores on September 16th and is the follow up to their 2019 effort "The Act". Watch the video below:

