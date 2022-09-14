Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch

Iron Maiden celebrate the kick off of the new North American leg of their Legacy Of The Beast Tour by sharing their official live video for the song "Stratego", which is a track from their 2021 album, "Senjutsu".

They had this to say, "The US & Canadian leg of the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour is now underway! Here is 'Stratego' (Live) - dedicated to you, our incredible fans across the world! We're only on the road until the end of October, so grab your tickets before it is too late!"

The trek kicked off on Septmber 7th in Mexico City and will next hit Tulsa, OK on Thursday (Sept 15). The tour leg runs through October 27th where it will wrap up in Tampa. See the dates and watch the video below:

September 2022

15 Tulsa, OK, USA - BOK Center (Trivium)

17 Denver, CO, USA - Ball Arena (Trivium)

19 Salt Lake City, UT, USA - USANA Amphitheatre (Trivium)

21 Anaheim, CA, USA - Honda Center (Trivium)

22 Anaheim, CA, USA - Honda Center (Trivium)

25 Chula Vista, CA, USA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Trivium)

27 Concord, CA, USA - Concord Pavilion (Trivium)

29 Seattle, WA, USA - Climate Pledge Arena (Trivium)

30 Spokane, WA, USA - Spokane Arena (Trivium)

October 2022

03 Sioux Falls, SD, USA - Denny Sanford Premier Center (Within Temptation)

05 Chicago, IL, USA - United Center (Within Temptation)

07 Columbus, OH, USA - Nationwide Arena (Within Temptation)

09 Detroit, MI, USA - Little Caesars Arena (Within Temptation)

11 Toronto, ON, CANADA - Scotiabank Centre (Within Temptation)

12 Hamilton, ON, CANADA - FirstOntario Centre (Within Temptation)

15 Ottawa, ON, CANADA - Canadian Tire Centre (Within Temptation)

17 Worcester, MA, USA - DCU Center (Within Temptation)

19 Belmont Park, NY, USA - UBS Arena (Within Temptation)

21 Newark, NJ, USA - Prudential Center (Within Temptation)

23 Washington, DC, USA - Capital One Arena (Within Temptation)

25 Greensboro, NC, USA - Greensboro Coliseum (Within Temptation)

27 Tampa, FL, USA - Amalie Arena (Within Temptation)

