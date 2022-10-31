KISS Stream Unreleased 'Not For The Innocent' Demo

Creatures Of The Night 40 cover art

KISS have shared a stream of the previously unreleased demo of the "Lick It Up" track, "Not For the Innocent", which is included in the forthcoming "Creatures Of The Night 40" anniversary box set.

The band will be released the special 40th anniversary reissue on November 18th in various formats including a "5 cd + Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition, 3-LP Deluxe, 2-CD Deluxe, 1-LP Half-Speed Master 180gm, and 1-CD Remaster," according to the announcement.

There will also be a "5-CD Super Deluxe Edition Digital Download + Streaming and 2-CD Digital Download-only version plus a color Vinyl exclusive".

