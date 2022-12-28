Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery

Former Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss took to social media to share the news that she underwent surgery for a torn meniscus and is recovering from the procedure.
Strauss, who is also the in-house guitarist for the Los Angeles Rams, suffered the injury earlier this year while on tour with Alice Cooper, and the surgery was overseen by the team's doctor, Michael Banffy.
She shared with fans on Tuesday (December 27th), "Meniscus repair surgery went as well as it could have! Super grateful for the steady hands of the Rams doctor Dr Banffey and the great staff at the surgery center. Josh and my mama are both here to take care of me in the aftermath and all is well."
