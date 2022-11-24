Pantera Add Several Dates To Reunion Tour

Pantera have announced a number of additional dates next year in Europe for their reunion tour featuring original frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown joined by Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde.
The band will be kicking off their first live shows in 20 years on December 2nd in Texicoco, Mexico at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and have previously announced several performances across Latin America and Europe.
They have announced added more late spring stops in Europe beginning with Armeets Arena in Sofia on May 26th and performances in Bucharest, Budapest, Vienna, Lodz, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen and Hamberg.
U.S. dates have yet to be announced. See the dates below:
Recently added:
05/26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena
05/27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
05/30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
05/31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
06/05 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
06/12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
06/13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
06/15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
06/21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
Previously announced:
12/02 - Texicoco, Mexico - Hell & Heaven Metal Fest
12/06 - Monterrey, Mexico - Monterrey Metal Fest
12/09 - Bogota, Colombia - Knotfest Colombia
12/11 - Santiago, Chile - Knotfest Chile
12/12 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
12/15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vibra Sao Paulo
12/18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brazil
06/22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
