Pantera Add Several Dates To Reunion Tour

Video still from reunion teaser

Pantera have announced a number of additional dates next year in Europe for their reunion tour featuring original frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown joined by Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde.

The band will be kicking off their first live shows in 20 years on December 2nd in Texicoco, Mexico at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and have previously announced several performances across Latin America and Europe.

They have announced added more late spring stops in Europe beginning with Armeets Arena in Sofia on May 26th and performances in Bucharest, Budapest, Vienna, Lodz, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen and Hamberg.

U.S. dates have yet to be announced. See the dates below:

Recently added:

05/26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

05/27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

05/30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

05/31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

06/05 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

06/12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

06/13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

06/15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

06/21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

Previously announced:

12/02 - Texicoco, Mexico - Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

12/06 - Monterrey, Mexico - Monterrey Metal Fest

12/09 - Bogota, Colombia - Knotfest Colombia

12/11 - Santiago, Chile - Knotfest Chile

12/12 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

12/15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vibra Sao Paulo

12/18 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brazil

06/2-4 - Nurburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

06/2-4 - Nurnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

06/10 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

06/22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

