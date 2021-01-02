Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hit New Milestone 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hit New Milestone was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: Linkin Park's debut album, "Hybrid Theory", has hit a new US Sales milestone. The project has officially been certified 12 times platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for US sales in excess of 12 million copies

The news comes as Linkin Park prepare to release a series of expanded 20th anniversary reissues of the record on October 9. The 2020 series - which will include the original record alongside demos, rarities, B-sides, DVDs, 95+ minutes of never-before-seen footage, and other extras - will be available in multiple configurations including a Super Deluxe Box, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and Digital.

Billed as "the best-selling debut of the 21st century," "Hybrid Theory" featured four hit singles - "One Step Closer", "Crawling", "Papercut" and "In The End" - while going on to sell 25 million copies worldwide. Watch the "In The End" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Linkin Park Stream Rare 1999 Demo From Expanded 'Hybrid Theory' 2020 In Review

Linkin Park Announce Q&A and Concert Stream Event

Linkin Park Stream Quite Different 'In The End' Demo

Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hits New Milestone

Linkin Park Stream Rare 1999 Demo From Expanded 'Hybrid Theory'

Linkin Park Planning 'Very Cool' Anniversary Celebration

Linkin Park's 'In The End' Video Passes 1 Billion YouTube Views

Linkin Park Enlisting Fans For 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration

Linkin Park Aim To Move On Naturally Following Chester's Death 2019 In Review

More Linkin Park News