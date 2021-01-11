Five Finger Death Punch Star To Appear On Slash Bassist's Series

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators star Todd Kerns has announced that this week's episode of his online talk show will feature Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael.
The episode will premiere this Thursday, January 14th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern. Todd "Dammit" Kerns had this to say, "Ok, Marvel Universe. Make some room for us cuz we are ready.
"What If Thor and Loki were played by hard rock bass players? Next Thursday January 14th 2pm PST on my YouTube channel Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To... Chris Kael from Five Finger Death Punch!
"I've known Chris a long time and it's been a blast watching his career blow up. Come hang with us! Artwork, as always, by the great Scooter Magee."
Watch the show below (once available):
