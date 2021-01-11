KISS Star Gene Simmons Teams With Gibson For New Collection

Brand logo courtesy Gibson

Gibson have announced that they have teamed with KISS cofounder Gene Simmons for a new collection of signature guitars and basses under the G2 (G squared) banner.

They will launch the series with new G2 Thunderbird Bass later this year that will be available in ebony with blood red and was played during KISS' New Year's Eve livestream from Dubai.

Gene had this to say, "I have been designing and trademarking bass guitars for decades, and when I heard Gibson's vision and learned about their creative process, it just made sense for us to join forces to take things to the next level.

"Gibson is an outstanding company and has earned its place as a leading guitar brand with fans around the world. These guitars and basses will all be handmade, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collectible that they are simply works of art."



Cesar Gueikian of Gibson Brands added, "Gene is not only one of the most celebrated musicians and rock stars of all time. He is also an entrepreneur, record producer, actor and overall creative person. His brain is always working, and I love that about him.

"When we first connected, we immediately engaged in the most interesting conversations about guitars, entertainment, and business. Our shared vision compelled us to explore a partnership that would include developing instruments and creating a new platform to entertain and inspire new generations of Gibson and Gene Simmons fans to create music. Expect epic things."

Related Stories

KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times 2020 In Review

Roth Reflects On Van Halen Recordings With Gene Simmons 2020 In Review

Eddie Van Halen Took Gene Simmons On A Wild Ride

Rock Again Declared Dead By KISS Star Gene Simmons

KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times

Paul Stanley Talks KISS Partnership With Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary

Roth Reflects On Van Halen Recordings With Gene Simmons

KISS Star Gene Simmons Says Put 'Me First' 2019 In Review

More Gene Simmons News