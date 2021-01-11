KISS Star Gene Simmons Teams With Gibson For New Collection

Gibson have announced that they have teamed with KISS cofounder Gene Simmons for a new collection of signature guitars and basses under the G2 (G squared) banner.
They will launch the series with new G2 Thunderbird Bass later this year that will be available in ebony with blood red and was played during KISS' New Year's Eve livestream from Dubai.
Gene had this to say, "I have been designing and trademarking bass guitars for decades, and when I heard Gibson's vision and learned about their creative process, it just made sense for us to join forces to take things to the next level.
"Gibson is an outstanding company and has earned its place as a leading guitar brand with fans around the world. These guitars and basses will all be handmade, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collectible that they are simply works of art."
Cesar Gueikian of Gibson Brands added, "Gene is not only one of the most celebrated musicians and rock stars of all time. He is also an entrepreneur, record producer, actor and overall creative person. His brain is always working, and I love that about him.
"When we first connected, we immediately engaged in the most interesting conversations about guitars, entertainment, and business. Our shared vision compelled us to explore a partnership that would include developing instruments and creating a new platform to entertain and inspire new generations of Gibson and Gene Simmons fans to create music. Expect epic things."
KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times 2020 In Review
Roth Reflects On Van Halen Recordings With Gene Simmons 2020 In Review
Eddie Van Halen Took Gene Simmons On A Wild Ride
Rock Again Declared Dead By KISS Star Gene Simmons
KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times
Paul Stanley Talks KISS Partnership With Gene Simmons
Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary
Roth Reflects On Van Halen Recordings With Gene Simmons
KISS Star Gene Simmons Says Put 'Me First' 2019 In Review
AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere- Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs- Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula- more
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere
Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs
Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula
Scour Announce EP Trilogy Livestream Event
Love and Death Share New Song and Will Play First Live Show In 7 Years
Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video
Charming Liars Launch Live Sounds Video Series
Walking Papers Release Epic 'Divine Intervention' Video