Crowdfunding Campaign Launched For Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno

A crowdfunding campaign has launched to raise funds for former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno to help pay for his long delayed knee surgery.
The drive appears to be organized by Kastro Pergjonifrom the UK music venue Cart & Horses, which hosted many of the legendary band's early concerts.
K. Pergjoni wrote on the Just Giving campaign page, "Cart & Horses (birthplace of Iron Maiden) is proud to help out one of our family member in anyway we can.
"Paul waited for the past 5-6 years to get this surgery done but now it looks the only way to get it done and quick is privately. We are trying to raise funds in a bid to get him walking again.
"Any amount which could be donated would be greatly appreciated. Please donate as much as you can so we can make it happen for Paul. We know times are hard for everyone now but every little helps. If we all get together we can make this happen for him." Find the campaign here.
