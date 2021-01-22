A Day To Remember Release Acoustic Video Ahead Of Livestream

A Day To Remember have released a live acoustic video for their track Degenerates" as a preview to their special upcoming free acoustic livestream event.
The "A Day To Remember: Live at The Audio Compound" will be streaming live from the band's official YouTube channel this coming Monday, January 25th at 8:00PM ET and will be available for 24 hours.
The event will feature the band unplugging for performances of fan favorites and deep cuts, it will also feature the debut of a new song called "Everything We Need" from their forthcoming album "You're Welcome". Watch the preview video below:
