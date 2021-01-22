.

A Day To Remember Release Acoustic Video Ahead Of Livestream

Keavin Wiggins | 01-22-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

A Day To Remember Release Acoustic Video Ahead Of Livestream
Event promo courtesy Elektra

A Day To Remember have released a live acoustic video for their track Degenerates" as a preview to their special upcoming free acoustic livestream event.

The "A Day To Remember: Live at The Audio Compound" will be streaming live from the band's official YouTube channel this coming Monday, January 25th at 8:00PM ET and will be available for 24 hours.

The event will feature the band unplugging for performances of fan favorites and deep cuts, it will also feature the debut of a new song called "Everything We Need" from their forthcoming album "You're Welcome". Watch the preview video below:


Related Stories


A Day To Remember Release Acoustic Video Ahead Of Livestream

A Day To Remember Announce Album And Stream New Song

A Day To Remember Star Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are False

More A Day To Remember News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses' Slash Taking Advantage Of Lockdown- Unheard Songs From AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Released- Metallica's New Album Progress Very Slow Says Lars- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses' Slash Taking Advantage Of Lockdown

Unheard Songs From AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Released

Metallica's New Album Progress Very Slow Says Lars

A Day To Remember Release Acoustic Video Ahead Of Livestream

The Kinks Announce Livestream Performance Special

Neil Young Shares Trailer For 'Way Down In The Rust Bucket'

Blackmore's Night Streaming New Song 'Four Winds'

Singled Out: Phantom Elite's The Race