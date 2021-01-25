.

Genesis Reschedule Reunion Tour and Share Rehearsal Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-25-2021

Genesis have announced rescheduled date for their UK reunion trek The Last Domino tour and have also shared a video from their rehearsals for the outing.

The tour was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will be hitting the road in September for a series of dates across the UK and Ireland.

They will be kicking things off with two nights at the 3Arena in Dublin on September 15th and 16th and will wrap up the tour on October 11th through 13th with three shows at The O2 in London.

They had this to say, "The decision to move the tour again is due to the global pandemic, and even with the roll out of the vaccine, there are still a huge amount of uncertainties and unanswered questions that make a tour in April difficult for everyone.

"It is appreciated, that for whatever reason, those planning on attending the shows may not feel comfortable doing so, so by moving the tour we can alleviate some of those concerns and in turn that will allow the band and the crew to prepare with less unpredictability and create a show that both the band and fans alike will treasure and enjoy."

See the dates and the teaser video below:

Genesis The Last Domino tour dates


09/15 Dublin 3Arena
09/16 Dublin 3Arena
09/18 Belfast SSE Arena
09/20 Birmingham Utilita Arena
09/21 Birmingham Utilita Arena
09/22 Birmingham Utilita Arena
09/24 Manchester Arena
09/25 Manchester Arena
09/27 Leeds First Direct Arena
09/28 Leeds First Direct Arena
09/30 Newcastle Utilita Arena
10/1 Newcastle Utilita Arena
10/3 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, U
10/4 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
10/7 Glasgow SSE Hydro
10/8 Glasgow SSE Hydro
10/11 London The O2
10/12 London The O2
10/13 London The O2

Genesis tour teaser video


