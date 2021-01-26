B-Sides: Unlikely Guns N' Roses Cover, Queen Solo Named Greatest Of All Time, The White Stripes Share Classic Video and more

Photo by Jake Warkel for antiMusic

Today's B-Sides includes quick music news items about an unusual cover of a Guns N' Roses classic, Brian May reacts to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" being voted greatest solo of all time, The White Stripes share classic performance and more.

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox have shared their cover of the Guns N' Roses' classic "Welcome to The Jungle" for the latest installment of their "Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch". Check it out here

Brian May took to social media to react to the news that readers of Total Guitar voted his solo in Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" No. 1 in their poll of

The 50 Greatest Solos Of All Time. May wrote, "The Greatest Guitar Solo of All Time ?!! Wow ... (gulp) ... BIG thanks, all yous very kind Total Guitar readers !!! I am not worthy, but it's much appreciated."

The White Stripes have shared a video of their performance of "Seven Nation Army" from their 2007 set at the Bonnaroo festival to celebrate the recent release of their greatest hits package. Watch the video here

Rob Zombie has shared a series of stills from his forthcoming music video for the track "The Eternal Struggle Of The Howling Man", which is set to premiere this Friday, January 29th. Check out the photos here

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider announced on Saturday, "Heading into the studio today to finish demos for new album. Monday I start tracking the real vocals."

The US premiere of the Disney+ original special, My Music Story: Yoshiki, will take place on Friday, February 5th. Yoshiki had this to say, "Regarding this film, I'm a little surprised (in a good way) that Yoshiki : My Music Story will be released in the United States, because this film is almost all Japanese language (with subtitles). Thank you to my fans!" Check out a preview here

Jetboy will be helping The National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers "Feel The Shake" when they score a goal. The band tweeted 'Feel The Shake' is the official song the @philadelphiaflyers play when they score a goal! That's pretty bad ass! Thank you" Check it out here

Talking Metal's Mark Strigl and John Ostronomy spoke with Riki Rachtman for their livestream on 1/21/21. Topics include his plans for his new show "The Ball", his recent battle with COVID-19, the Cathouse, his podcasts, MTV's Headbangers Ball, Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Duff's Brooklyn, Riki's Ride, Sharon Osbourne, Loveline, Steve Stevens, Eva Neu and much more. Check it out below:

Related Stories

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall Video

Queen Score Billboard Top 10 Hit Four Decades After Release 2020 In Review

Queen's Brian May Reveals That He Nearly Died 2020 In Review

Queen and Adam Lambert Share Live Around The World Promo Video

Queen Make Album Chart History 2020 In Review

Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening 2020 In Review

Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki

Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack 2020 In Review

Queen Released 'You Are The Champions' For Healthcare Workers 2020 In Review

More Queen News