Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Light Up The Fire' And Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 01-28-2021

Cover art courtesy Big Hassle

Cheap Trick have released a new digital single entitled "Light Up The Fire". The track is the first taste of the veteran band's forthcoming 20th studio album.

The new record, the group's 20th studio effort, will be entitled "In Another World" and is set to hit stores on April 9th via BMG. Frontman Rob Zander had this to say, "This band is held together by music. It's the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out.

"The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?"

The band also plans to hit the road in support of the new album with dates announced across Canada in April in May, followed by U.S. dates this summer, and UK dates early next year. Stream the new song "Light Up The Fire" below:


