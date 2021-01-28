Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Light Up The Fire' And Announce Album

Cheap Trick have released a new digital single entitled "Light Up The Fire". The track is the first taste of the veteran band's forthcoming 20th studio album.
The new record, the group's 20th studio effort, will be entitled "In Another World" and is set to hit stores on April 9th via BMG. Frontman Rob Zander had this to say, "This band is held together by music. It's the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out.
"The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?"
The band also plans to hit the road in support of the new album with dates announced across Canada in April in May, followed by U.S. dates this summer, and UK dates early next year. Stream the new song "Light Up The Fire" below:
Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'
Cheap Trick's New Album In 'Ready To Go'
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album
ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick's 'At Budokan' Enters US National Recording Registry
Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour
Cheap Trick In The Studio For 'Dream Police' Anniversary 2019 In Review
Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary 2019 In Review
Wolfgang Reacts To Criticism Of Eddie Van Halen Mural- Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion- Sammy Hagar Does Not Want Socially Distanced Shows- more
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
AC/DC Star Opted Out Of Retirement To Make Album With Malcolm In Mind
Royal Blood Release 'Typhoons' Video
Styx Announce New Fix Live Concert Stream
Stick To Your Guns Share Song From Upcoming Acoustic EP
Neil Young Shares Video From New 1990 Live Package With Crazy Horse
Wolfgang Reacts To Criticism Of Eddie Van Halen Mural
Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion