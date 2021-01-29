David Bowie 1990s Live Series Continues With 1997 Phoenix Festival

Cover art

(hennemusic) David Bowie will release his performance at the UK's 1997 Phoenix Festival as the fourth project in a six-part series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)."

Due February 12, "Look At The Moon (Phoenix Festival 97)" captures the singer's July 20, 1997 set at the event in Long Marston, England, where he delivered a mix of classics and rarities - including a cover of Laurie Anderson's "O Superman", which the band had also played at their secret show as "The Tao Jones Index"at the festival the previous day.

The project will be available in limited edition double CD and triple vinyl editions. The live series - which sees albums issued individually- was launched last fall with "Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)" and "No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95)", and the recent release of "LiveAndWell.com." See the tracklisting details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

David Bowie's Station To Station Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Sammy Hagar Releases Video For David Bowie Classic Cover

David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album 2020 In Review

David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online

David Bowie Birmingham Live Album Set For Release

Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream Lineup

David Bowie Live Album Series Announced

More David Bowie News