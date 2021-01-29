David Bowie 1990s Live Series Continues With 1997 Phoenix Festival

(hennemusic) David Bowie will release his performance at the UK's 1997 Phoenix Festival as the fourth project in a six-part series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)."
Due February 12, "Look At The Moon (Phoenix Festival 97)" captures the singer's July 20, 1997 set at the event in Long Marston, England, where he delivered a mix of classics and rarities - including a cover of Laurie Anderson's "O Superman", which the band had also played at their secret show as "The Tao Jones Index"at the festival the previous day.
The project will be available in limited edition double CD and triple vinyl editions. The live series - which sees albums issued individually- was launched last fall with "Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)" and "No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95)", and the recent release of "LiveAndWell.com." See the tracklisting details here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
David Bowie's Station To Station Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
Sammy Hagar Releases Video For David Bowie Classic Cover
David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album 2020 In Review
David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online
David Bowie Birmingham Live Album Set For Release
Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream Lineup
David Bowie Live Album Series Announced
Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video- Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release 'O-O-H Child' Video- Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire'- more
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video
Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release 'O-O-H Child' Video
Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire' From New Triple Album
Soilwork Announce Feature Film 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic'
The Killers Expand 'Imploding The Mirage'
David Bowie 1990s Live Series Continues With 1997 Phoenix Festival
The Hold Steady Share New Song 'Spices'
Singled Out: Kjersti Long's Eleanor Rigby