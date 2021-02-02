.

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases Video And Announces Livestream

Keavin Wiggins | 02-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases Video And Announces Livestream
Photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Sevendust's Clint Lowery has released a music video for the song "Silver Lining", from his debut solo album, "God Bless The Renegades," and has announced a live stream event celebrating the album's anniversary.

Clint had this to say, "I am super excited to announce my solo CL livestream celebrating the year anniversary of the God Bless The Renegades album! I was unable to tour this record due to COVID.

"Like every band, the pause button was hit and safety has been our main priority. As much as playing these songs with you in person would be ideal, I'd like to do this stream and share the live energy of the songs with you via Livestream.

"I'll play the record in its entirety along with a couple other surprise songs. Please join me March 12th and let's throw down TOGETHER! Thanks so much for your support on this release!!" Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases Video And Announces Livestream

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Surprise Releases EP and Isolation Video

Singled Out: Clint Lowery's Kings

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases 'Alive' Video

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases 'God Bless The Renegades' Video

News > Clint Lowery

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release- Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death- Iron Maiden Singer To Host Listening Party-more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops Leading To Album Release

Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death

Iron Maiden Singer To Host Online Powerslave Listening Party

Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases Video And Announces Livestream

The Flaming Lips Announce More Space Bubble Concerts

Epica Launch The Road To Omega Series

The Treatment Release 'Rat Race' Video and Announce Album

Singled Out: The Barettas' Touche