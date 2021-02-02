Sevendust's Clint Lowery Releases Video And Announces Livestream

Photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Sevendust's Clint Lowery has released a music video for the song "Silver Lining", from his debut solo album, "God Bless The Renegades," and has announced a live stream event celebrating the album's anniversary.

Clint had this to say, "I am super excited to announce my solo CL livestream celebrating the year anniversary of the God Bless The Renegades album! I was unable to tour this record due to COVID.

"Like every band, the pause button was hit and safety has been our main priority. As much as playing these songs with you in person would be ideal, I'd like to do this stream and share the live energy of the songs with you via Livestream.

"I'll play the record in its entirety along with a couple other surprise songs. Please join me March 12th and let's throw down TOGETHER! Thanks so much for your support on this release!!" Watch the video below:

