David Bowie Streams Fashion From 1997 Phoenix Festival Live Package

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming audio of a performance of his 1980 classic, "Fashion", as a preview to the February 12 release of the live package "Look At The Moon (Phoenix Festival 97)."
The tune was the second single from "Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)", the 14th studio album by the music icon that was a No. 1 album in several countries - including his native UK - while peaking at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200.
"Look At The Moon (Phoenix Festival 97)" presents the singer's July 20, 1997 set at the event in Long Marston, England, where he delivered a mix of classics and rarities - including a cover of Laurie Anderson's "O Superman", which the band had also played at their secret show as "The Tao Jones Index" at the festival the previous day.
The project - which will be available in limited edition double CD and triple vinyl editions - is the fourth offering in a six-part series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)."
The series launched last fall with "Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)" and "No Trendy Rechauffé (Live Birmingham 95)", and the recent release of "LiveAndWell.com." Stream the song here.
David Bowie 1990s Live Series Continues With 1997 Phoenix Festival
