Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate

(hennemusic) Billy Idol joined Miley Cyrus for a pair of songs during the pop singer's appearance at a pre-Super Bowl LV event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday.
"Welcome to the TikTok Tailgate everybody," said Cyrus to a crowd of vaccinated frontline workers. "This is my first show in about a year, and I couldn't imagine a better way to do this than in Tampa, surrounded by healthcare heroes. We are so appreciative of you and all your diligence. And for that, we're going to rock hard!"
Cyrus then brought out Idol early in her set to perform their collaboration, "Night Crawling", from the pop singer's "Plastic Hearts" album before delivering an abbreviated version of the rocker's 1982 classic "White Wedding."
Idol currently has a pair of live appearances on his 2021 calendar - a mid-September gig at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ and a late October show at The Sands in Playa Mujeres, Mexico. Watch the performance here.
Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans
Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year
Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour
Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour
Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency
Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall
Billy Idol Adds New Dates To U.S .Tour
Billy Idol Adds Dates To Summer Tour Plans
Rush's Alex Lifeson And Geddy Lee Eager To Work Together Again- Pantera's Rex Brown Rules Out Zakk Wylde For Possible Reunion- Megadeth May Delay New Album more
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Rush's Alex Lifeson And Geddy Lee Eager To Work Together Again
Pantera's Rex Brown Rules Out Zakk Wylde For Possible Reunion
Megadeth May Delay New Album Release Due To Covid
Earshot Share Video For 'Been A Long Time'
Black Sabbath Stream Unreleased Performance Of Dio Era Classic
Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate
Green Day Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast
Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Pessimist