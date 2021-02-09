Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate

Video still Video still

(hennemusic) Billy Idol joined Miley Cyrus for a pair of songs during the pop singer's appearance at a pre-Super Bowl LV event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday.

"Welcome to the TikTok Tailgate everybody," said Cyrus to a crowd of vaccinated frontline workers. "This is my first show in about a year, and I couldn't imagine a better way to do this than in Tampa, surrounded by healthcare heroes. We are so appreciative of you and all your diligence. And for that, we're going to rock hard!"

Cyrus then brought out Idol early in her set to perform their collaboration, "Night Crawling", from the pop singer's "Plastic Hearts" album before delivering an abbreviated version of the rocker's 1982 classic "White Wedding."

Idol currently has a pair of live appearances on his 2021 calendar - a mid-September gig at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ and a late October show at The Sands in Playa Mujeres, Mexico. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall

Billy Idol Adds New Dates To U.S .Tour

Billy Idol Adds Dates To Summer Tour Plans

News > Billy Idol