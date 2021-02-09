.

Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate

Bruce Henne | 02-09-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video stillVideo still

(hennemusic) Billy Idol joined Miley Cyrus for a pair of songs during the pop singer's appearance at a pre-Super Bowl LV event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Sunday.

"Welcome to the TikTok Tailgate everybody," said Cyrus to a crowd of vaccinated frontline workers. "This is my first show in about a year, and I couldn't imagine a better way to do this than in Tampa, surrounded by healthcare heroes. We are so appreciative of you and all your diligence. And for that, we're going to rock hard!"

Cyrus then brought out Idol early in her set to perform their collaboration, "Night Crawling", from the pop singer's "Plastic Hearts" album before delivering an abbreviated version of the rocker's 1982 classic "White Wedding."

Idol currently has a pair of live appearances on his 2021 calendar - a mid-September gig at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ and a late October show at The Sands in Playa Mujeres, Mexico. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate

Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall

Billy Idol Adds New Dates To U.S .Tour

Billy Idol Adds Dates To Summer Tour Plans

News > Billy Idol

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush's Alex Lifeson And Geddy Lee Eager To Work Together Again- Pantera's Rex Brown Rules Out Zakk Wylde For Possible Reunion- Megadeth May Delay New Album more

Reviews

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

advertisement
Latest News

Rush's Alex Lifeson And Geddy Lee Eager To Work Together Again

Pantera's Rex Brown Rules Out Zakk Wylde For Possible Reunion

Megadeth May Delay New Album Release Due To Covid

Earshot Share Video For 'Been A Long Time'

Black Sabbath Stream Unreleased Performance Of Dio Era Classic

Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate

Green Day Rock The NFL Honors Broadcast

Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Pessimist