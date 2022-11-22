Iron Maiden Share 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer From Number of The Beast Reissue

Album art

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming a visualizer for the previously-unreleased song, "Total Eclipse", from the newly-available, expanded 40th anniversary triple vinyl reissue of their classic 1982 album, "The Number Of The Beast."

The project features a slight change in the track listing from its original release, replacing "Gangland" with "Total Eclipse." "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot on the album for the first time," says Steve Harris. "The reason it didn't make it in the first place was that it was all a mad rush when we were finishing the record and we had to get the 'Run to the Hills' single out before the tour and we basically had to pick a B-side, and it was between 'Gangland' and 'Total Eclipse' and we just picked the wrong one, really! I think 'Total Eclipse' is a stronger song and the album would have been stronger if it had been on there."

The 40th anniversary reissue also includes "Beast Over Hammersmith" - available now officially for the very first time on vinyl - featuring a live concert from March 1982's now legendary Hammersmith Odeon London show from the Beast On The Road World Tour. Recorded only days before the release of "The Number Of The Beast" album, it gave fans a chance to hear the new material for the very first time.

The UK band's third studio record marked their first with former Samson singer Bruce Dickinson, who joined the lineup after the 1981 firing of frontman Paul Di'Anno.

Get more details and stream "Total Eclipse" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

