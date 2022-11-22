Iron Maiden Share 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer From Number of The Beast Reissue

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming a visualizer for the previously-unreleased song, "Total Eclipse", from the newly-available, expanded 40th anniversary triple vinyl reissue of their classic 1982 album, "The Number Of The Beast."
The project features a slight change in the track listing from its original release, replacing "Gangland" with "Total Eclipse." "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot on the album for the first time," says Steve Harris. "The reason it didn't make it in the first place was that it was all a mad rush when we were finishing the record and we had to get the 'Run to the Hills' single out before the tour and we basically had to pick a B-side, and it was between 'Gangland' and 'Total Eclipse' and we just picked the wrong one, really! I think 'Total Eclipse' is a stronger song and the album would have been stronger if it had been on there."
The 40th anniversary reissue also includes "Beast Over Hammersmith" - available now officially for the very first time on vinyl - featuring a live concert from March 1982's now legendary Hammersmith Odeon London show from the Beast On The Road World Tour. Recorded only days before the release of "The Number Of The Beast" album, it gave fans a chance to hear the new material for the very first time.
The UK band's third studio record marked their first with former Samson singer Bruce Dickinson, who joined the lineup after the 1981 firing of frontman Paul Di'Anno.
Get more details and stream "Total Eclipse" here.
Iron Maiden Team With Marvel For New Apparel Line
Iron Maiden To Expand The Future Past Tour Into 2024
Iron Maiden Collaborate With Avenged Sevenfold For Legacy Of The Beast
Ozzy, Iron Maiden, GN'R Lead Heavy Metal Halloween Lineup on AXS TV
Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more.
Neal Schon Sues Longtime Journey Bandmate- Kenny Chesney I Go Back Tour- Duran Duran Share New Arena Dates- more
Ghost Win Favorite Rock Album At AMAs- Axl Rose Tributes Nazareth's Dan McCafferty- KIX Member Hospitalized- more
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Ozzy Osbourne Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video
Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction With Special Cover
Iron Maiden Share 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer From Number of The Beast Reissue
Def Leppard Share Kick Video From The Stadium Tour
The Winery Dogs Returning With New Album and Tour
Failure Announce We Are Hallucinations Concert Film Stream Event
Maneskin Win Favorite Rock Song At American Music Awards
Singled Out: Grimelda's George Thorogood