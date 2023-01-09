Def Leppard and Motley Crue Announce Intimate U.S. Show

Event poster

Def Leppard have announced that they will be teaming up with Motley Crue to play a special "intimate show one night only" in March, ahead of the launch of their The World Tour.

The two bands teamed up last summer for a highly successful stadium tour across the US. The new intimate show, joins their previously announced special performances at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City on February 10th and 11th.

Leppard took to social media to reveal the plans for the new U.S. show. They wrote, "Just announced: An intimate show in Hollywood, FL with Motley Crue! Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - we'll see you on March 12th

"Citi, VIP & Fanclub Presales: Tuesday, 1/10/23 @ 10am Live Nation, Venue, Social Media, Casino Presales: Wednesday, 1/11/23 @ 10am General Onsale: Friday, 1/13/23 @ 10am"

News > Def Leppard