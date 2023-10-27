Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have revealed that they will be returning to North America to bring their The Future Past Tour to arenas across the United States and Canada next fall.

The new tour leg follows their triumphant performance at the PowerTrip festival and features tracks from their latest studio album "Senjutsu" as well as their classic 1986 album "Somewhere In Time", along with songs from their storied career.

Things will get underway on October 4th at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA, and will wrap up on November 17th at the Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) in San Antonio, TX.

Band founder and bassist Steve Harris had this to say, "We're really excited to be bringing The Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we've really enjoyed playing them!

"So it's going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who've waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!"

Manager Rod Smallwood added, "The Future Past Tour is one of the most exciting tours we've ever done and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven't been played for many years with a mix of fan favourites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band.

"The energy has been incredible and we can't wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year."

Tickets will be available starting with an exclusive Iron Maiden fan club presale beginning on Tuesday, October 31st. The tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning on Friday, November 3rd at 10am local time.

2024 North American The Future Past Tour Dates:

OCTOBER 2024

Fri 4th: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, SAN DIEGO, CA

Sat 5th: Michelob ULTRA Arena, LAS VEGAS, NV

Tues 8th: Kia Forum, LOS ANGELES, CA

Sat 12th: Aftershock Festival, SACRAMENTO, CA

Mon 14th: MODA Center, PORTLAND, OR

Weds 16th: Tacoma Dome, TACOMA, WA

Fri 18th: Delta Center, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Sat 19th: Ball Arena, DENVER, CO

Tues 22nd: Xcel Energy Center, ST PAUL, MN

Thurs 24th: Allstate Arena, ROSEMONT, IL

Sat 26th: Scotiabank Arena, TORONTO, ON

Sun 27th: Videotron Centre, QUEBEC, QC

Weds 30th: Centre Bell, MONTREAL, QC

NOVEMBER 2024

Fri 1st: Wells Fargo Center, PHILADELPHIA, PA

Sat 2nd: Barclays Center, BROOKLYN, NY

Weds 6th: DCU Center, WORCESTER, MA

Fri 8th: PPG Paints Arena, PITTSBURGH, PA

Sat 9th: Prudential Center, NEWARK, NJ

Tues 12th: CFG Bank Arena, BALTIMORE, MD

Weds 13th: Spectrum Center, CHARLOTTE, NC

Sat 16th: Dickies Arena, FORT WORTH, TX

Sun 17th: Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center), SAN ANTONIO, TX

