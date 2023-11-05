Motorhead Release 40th anniversary deluxe editions of 'Another Perfect Day'

Motorhead have released the special 40th anniversary deluxe editions of their 1983 album, "Another Perfect Day". Adrenaline sent over the following details: Always the most controversial album in Motorhead's catalogue, Another Perfect Day was up against it from the start. After former Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson replaced Fast Eddie Clarke, the band's sixth studio album presented what Lemmy called a more "musical" approach, the classic line-up's full-tilt ferocity harnessed to more traditional guitar rock tropes enhanced by carefully crafted production.

In 1983, it was initially startling to hear Lemmy and Phil's patent hell-bound express draped in Robbo's effects-laden multi-storey guitar overdubs instead of getting hot-wired by Eddie's deceptively complex thermonuclear blues riffs and embellishments. Following the likewise lambasted Iron Fist and its reappraisal, Another Perfect Day stands before us forty years on from the turbulent time that spawned it as an inevitably divisive one-off chapter in Motorhead's chaotic early history.

Forty years on, Another Perfect Day holds its own as this most surreal detour in Motorhead's early roller coaster, deserving its reappraisal away from the heat of the moment when the classic lineup dissolved and Robbo joined the band.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of this sixth record in the Motorhead album arsenal, it is being presented in new deluxe editions. There are hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring an amplifier blowing remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demo bonus tracks and a previously unreleased, full concert recorded at Hull City Hall on 22nd June 1983, plus the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. There's also a limited edition, blue and black swirl of the original standalone album.

