Slipknot Part Ways With Jay Weinberg

Social media capture

Slipknot took to social media on Sunday (November 5th) to break the sad news to fans that they have parted ways with longtime drummer Jay Weinberg, son of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's Max Weinberg.

The band shared, "We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.

"But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

