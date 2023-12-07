Iron Maiden Make History After Selling Out Stadium in 21 Minutes

While they continue to be snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and passed over for non-rock artists, Iron Maiden still pack stadiums around the world and in fact, made history this week after selling out their upcoming show in Bogata in 21 minutes.

The legendary group will rock the El Campin Stadium in Bogata, Columbia on November 24th of next year, marking their concert in the city in 13 years. Tickets to 42,000 seat venue went on sale and sold out in just 21 minutes, making it the first concert in Columbia to sell out so far in advance, according to the promoter, Move Concerts (via Billboard).

"We all expected strong sales given the long wait since they last performed here, which was on March 20, 2011, but never in our wildest dreams did we think it would blow out in 21 minutes and smash sales records," Alfredo Villaveces, Managing Director of Move Concerts Colombia, said in a press release. "And if we factor in the fact we went up so far ahead of the show date - something no other artist had done here - it is truly amazing."

The Bogata concert and another show in Mexico City were just added to the group's 2024 The Future Past Tour, which will be kicking off with a North American leg on October 4th at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA. See the dates below:

0/04 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

10/05 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

10/08 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

10/12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

10/14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

10/16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

10/18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

10/19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

10/22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

10/24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

10/26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10/27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

10/30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

11/1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

11/02 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

11/06 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

11/08 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

11/09 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

11/12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

11/13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

11/16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

11/17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

11/20 - Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico

11/24 - El Campin Stadium - Bogota, Columbia

Related Stories

Bruce Dickinson Premieres 'Afterglow Of Ragnarok' Video and Reveals The Mandrake Project Details

Iron Maiden Add Dates To 2024 The Future Past Tour

Lionheart Feat Iron Maiden, MSG Alum Announce New Album

Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind Graphic Novel Coming From Z2

News > Iron Maiden