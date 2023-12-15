Slipknot To Play Full Debut Album On 25th Anniversary Tour

Slipknot co-founder and M. Shawn Crahan revealed in a new interview with Kerrang! that the band plans to perform their full 1999 self-titled debut album during their upcoming 2024 25th anniversary tour.
When asked if the band would play the full record during the tour, Clown responded, "Are you joking right now? You're talking about the anniversary of one of the greatest metal albums to ever release in the thought process known as reality, and you think this 54-year-old man who just told you 'I'm going out the way I came in', you think for one moment that this album isn't going to be played in its entirety in front of, like, a hundred people, 200 people, 300 people, 50,000 people.
"I'm not going to live forever, man. Neither is everybody else. Things are changing very quickly. I ain't got no more time to f*** around. That is the vehicle of my soul, and the remembrance, the memories, the heartache of lost brothers and even sisters - all these people that are gone and we're still doing it.
"Yeah, we're going to play that album from beginning to end. But I sure as hell am not going to just succumb to the corporate world and give all those people what they want. They're going to get it. But you know what we're going to get? We're going to have fun, too. So that means small shows and you won't know until you hear it. And if you heard it, you're already too late and you're not going to see it. So you better open up your soul, because then you'll feel it and you won't have to hear it, because I'm being very serious."
Earlier this month, the band announced the European and UK dates for their 25th anniversary that will feature support from Blood From Within. See the dates below:
05.12 NL Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
06.12 DE Dortmund, Westfalenhalle
08.12 DE Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
09.12 DE Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11.12 CH Zurich, Hallenstadion
12.12 FR Paris, Accor Arena
14.12 UK Leeds, First Direct Arena
15.12 UK Glasgow, OVO Hydro
17.12 UK Manchester, CO-OP Live Arena
18.12 UK Birmingham, Utilita Arena
20.12 UK London, O2 Arena
