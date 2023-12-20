Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' - 2023 In Review

(Adrenaline) Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' was a top 23 story of May 2023: May 8th is Motorhead Day and their camp celebrated by releasing an animated music video for Grammy nominated cover of Metallica's iconic "Enter Sandman".

There has always been a strong link between the pioneering Motorhead and mighty Metallica. A unique bond of friendship between the two has stood over the decades, with Metallica even playing Lemmy's 50th birthday in 1995 all dressed up as the great man himself, under the moniker of The Lemmy's. In turn, Motorhead have paid homage to some of Metallica's finest compositions, even winning a Grammy for their cover of 'Whiplash' in 2004. However their cover of one of the most iconic hard rock classics of all time, "Enter Sandman", has been largely overlooked until now. Originally recorded for an ECW Wrestling compilation in 1998 (which was also nominated for a Grammy), the song has been unavailable outside said - CD until now....

In this incredible new animated video, take a horrifying nocturnal journey through the nightmares of a child who is haunted by the evil sandman in his dreams, and is ultimately saved by the powers of the inimitable Motorhead 'Warpig'. The video was produced by Mulberry Creative.

Motorhead, Enter Sandman is also available on all streaming platforms now, including Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and 360 Spatial Audio on Amazon. There's also an exclusive, limited edition 7" single with etched Warpig B-side with exclusive merch and bundles, available in the official Motorhead store while stocks last! Watch the video below:

