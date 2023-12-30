Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer - 2023 In Review

Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer was a top 23 story of September 2023: Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing says that he approached the band about reuniting with the group and was told "no" by the band, and he believes he will never perform with them.
Downing, who now leads his new band KK's Priest, reunited with the band during their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year. He was asked by Metal Hammer if he would ever play with them again and he responded, "No".
He explained, "Before I started KK's Priest, I asked if they'd consider me stepping back into my rightful place, because at one point they announced they were going out as a four-piece.
"I was expecting to be back in the band when there was an opening, or at least to be asked. But Glenn (Tipton / guitar) and Ian (Hill / bass) wrote through their lawyers saying a flat no, which made no sense, as I was there first.
"And Rob (Halford / vocals) left for 11 years, so how does he have the right to say 'I won't consider you re-joining' - I was instrumental in reinstating him into the band! Glenn wasn't interested in having Rob back, he wanted to keep Ripper (Tim Owens, who replaced Rob Halford in Priest when the latter left in the 90s).
"But I gave them one last chance, and I was like, 'Are you sure? One day you might live to regret it.' Let's hope they don't."
K.K. does however hope to reunite with one of his former bandmates. Read the report here.
L.A. Guns Hitting The Road With KK's Priest
KK's Priest Deliver 'Sons Of The Sentinel' Video
KK's Priest Celebrate Album Release With 'Hymn 66' Video
KK's Priest Share Mini Documentary
Slipknot Sued By Late Drummer Joey Jordison's Estate- Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Feared Stroke Would Stop Him From Playing- more
Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert- Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Slipknot Sued By Late Drummer Joey Jordison's Estate
Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Feared Stroke Would Stop Him From Playing
Arch Enemy Part Ways With Jeff Loomis
Margaritaville Hitmaker Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76 - 2023 In Review
Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer - 2023 In Review
Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell Dead At 56 - 2023 In Review
Blink-182 Postponed Shows Due To 'Urgent Family Matter' - 2023 In Review
Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Surpasses One Billion Streams - 2023 In Review