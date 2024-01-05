.

Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps - 2023 In Review

01-05-2024
Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps - 2023 In ReviewPhoto by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: (PPRG) Last week, it was announced that the iconic Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash will be developing a new amplifier with Magnatone.

The guitarist has now reassured fans that he will also continue his successful and decades-long partnership with Marshall Amplification.

"To clear up any misconceptions that might arise, although Magnatone and I have been working together to create a new Amp, I still maintain my long relationship with Marshall, and I look forward to continued collaboration with their incredible team." --Slash

