An Evening With Robert Fripp & David Singleton Tour Announced

(Glass Onyon) Dates for An evening with Robert Fripp & David Singleton, Englishmen Abroad, have been announced and will be fan's opportunity to ask the questions that get us out of bed in the morning...
Where does Music come from? What does it take to survive the music business? When does the impossible become possible? Can Music change the world? Why did Fripp put on a tutu and dance to Swan Lake at the end of his garden?
Englishmen Abroad is touring California before Spring 2024. May the embers of Burning Questions now be gently fanned! See the dates below:
Friday, February 23 - Santa Cruz, CA - Kuumbwa Jazz Center
Saturday, February 24 - Sacramento, CA - Sofia Theater
Sunday, February 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Tuesday, February 27 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Cuesta PAC
Thursday, February 29 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Agoura
Friday, March 1 - Santa Barbara, CA - ETC at the New Vic
Saturday, March 2 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
Sunday, March 3 - Santa Monica, CA - McCabes Guitar Shop
Monday, March 4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
