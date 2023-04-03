Asking Alexandria, From Ashes To New Lead The Fan Love Sweepstakes

Asking Alexandria benefit promo

(SRO) In advance of National Mental Health Awareness month in May, Better Noise Music has partnered with Revolver Magazine, fan-powered charitable fundraising platform Fandiem and six of the label's hard-hitting alternative and heavy rock bands listed below for the "Fan Love Sweepstakes" fundraiser. The Fan Love Sweepstakes" will support Sweet Relief Musician Fund's "Music's Mental Health Fund," a partnership between Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Backline, which provides financial assistance to music industry professionals in need of mental health services. A grand prize winner will be able to choose one of six once-in-a-lifetime experiences with one of their favorite bands.



Fans who donate directly at Fandiem.com have the opportunity to win Grand Prize options donated by participating artists including: Go surfing with Dirty Heads - Pick out a surfboard with the band and spend an hour in the water surfing with Dirty Heads. All experience levels, including beginners, are welcome. Afterwards, the board will be customized Dirty Heads-style and gifted to the winner. Plus, get a pair of VIP tickets to a future Dirty Heads U.S. show of your choice (subject to venue availability).

Shadow Asking Alexandria for the day on their U.S. tour, including a guitar tech session with lead guitarist Ben Bruce and take home the signed guitar. Plus, get a pair of VIP tickets to a future Asking Alexandria U.S. show of your choice (subject to venue availability).



Spend a day gaming with the members of FROM ASHES TO NEW - Experience an afternoon of gaming with the band and walk away with your own autographed Xbox/Playstation. Plus, get a pair of VIP tickets to a future From Ashes To New U.S. show of your choice (subject to venue availability).

Get a lesson in forging metal with Eva from EVA UNDER FIRE. Plus, get a pair of VIP tickets to a future Eva Under Fire U.S. show of your choice (subject to venue availability).



Go guitar shopping with CROSSBONE SKULLY - Shop for and pick out your very own guitar with Crossbone Skully's front man Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper's Musical Director and member of Hollywood Vampires). Plus, get a pair of VIP tickets to a future Crossbone Skully U.S. show of your choice (subject to venue availability).



Spend an extreme afternoon with NOTHING MORE - Winner chooses their own extreme adventure - like paintball, zip lining, go karts, etc. - with the band. Plus, get a pair of VIP tickets to a future Nothing More U.S. show of your choice (subject to venue availability

Related Stories

Asking Alexandria Cancel Remaining Tour Dates For Health Reasons

Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation Share Faded Out Video

Asking Alexandria Offshoot Drag Me Out Share 'Crystal Arms' Video

Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Teaming For Spring Tour

More Asking Alexandria News