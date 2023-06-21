AXS TV Announce Premiere Of Marty Music Guitar Academy

Show promo

(PR) AXS TV presents the ultimate six-string clinic with the all-new instructional series Marty Music Guitar Academy-premiering as part of the Network's new primetime summer lineup on Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Marty Music Guitar Academy is hosted by beloved guitar instructor and YouTube sensation "Marty Music" Schwartz, who has built a loyal following of more than 3.8 million subscribers for his personable demeanor and expert ability to teach a wide variety of complex topics in an approachable and easy-to-understand way-from improvisation and modes and scales, to tutorials and so much more. Having served as both a school music teacher, private guitar instructor, and touring musician in several rock bands, Marty has influenced and inspired generations of aspiring pickers and seasoned pros alike, remaining a core voice of guitar culture and amassing over two billion views.

The inaugural season puts the spotlight on eight 30-minute episodes, packed with lessons and techniques for players of all skill levels. Each episode features a unique theme, kicking off with "Summer Time Songs & Good Vibe Essentials" on July 11, and also including "Psychedelic Rock Riffs From The 60s & 70s" (July 18), "Hair Metal Classics" (July 25), "Campfire Classics" (Aug. 1), "British Rock Riffs From The 60s" (Aug. 22) and more, as Marty guides viewers through informative tutorials of iconic rock staples such as "Satisfaction," "Whole Lotta Love," "Purple Haze," "Another One Bites The Dust," "Back In Black," "Here Comes The Sun," "Wonderwall," and "Free Fallin'," among many others.

"I am beyond thrilled to bring my passion for music and guitar to AXS TV," said Schwartz. "Creating a show for television is a dream come true, and I can't wait to share my knowledge and love for the instrument with a new audience. I hope the show motivates people to play and inspire a new generation of guitarists!"

"We strive to bring our audience the ultimate music experience, putting the spotlight on unforgettable performances highlighting some of rock's biggest bands and most iconic songs," said Katie Daryl, AXS TV's Vice President of Programming. "Our new series takes that mission one step further, giving viewers the tools they need to play those classic songs themselves. Marty's laidback style makes learning the guitar so much less intimidating-inspiring students of all abilities to just pick it up and play. This is one of the first times ever that an instructional music series has aired in primetime on network TV, and we look forward to sharing Marty's unique techniques with our viewers when Marty Music Guitar Academy premieres on July 11."

Related Stories

Betraying The Martyrs Deliver New Single and Video and Reveal New Frontman

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video

More Marty Music News