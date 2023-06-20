Billy Idol Expands Self-Titled Debut Album For 2023 Reissue

(hennemusic) Billy Idol will release an expanded reissue of his self-titled 1982 album on July 28. The set - which features his classic hit, "White Wedding", and fan favorite "Hot In The City" - will be available as a 2CD package that includes the original 11-track album, plus the recently unearthed, previously-unreleased 12 minute Clubland Remix of "White Wedding", and an entire previously-unreleased concert from August 12, 1982 at The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA.
Idol is also offering an exclusive version via his webstore that features all of the above plus a duo of postcard inserts. Upon its original release, the rocker's debut record arrived following the success of a the 1981 EP, "Don't Stop", a 4-track package that made an impact with his first solo single, "Dancing With Myself", and a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' UK No. 1 hit "Mony Mony".
Idol is currently playing shows across Europe as the frontman for Generation Sex, a band that performs a mix of music from the Sex Pistols and Idol's previous group, Generation X; the lineup includes guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook from the Sex Pistols, and ex-Sigue Sigue Sputnik member Tony James on bass.
Idol will launch a North American tour under his own brand in late August.
Stream the classic video for "White Wedding" here.
