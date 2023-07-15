.

Billy Idol Shares 'Hot In The City' Video

Bruce Henne | 07-15-2023

Billy Idol News Cover art July 15, 2023
(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming the original video for his classic hit, "Hot In The City", ahead of the song's appearance on the expanded reissue of his self-titled 1982 album on July 28.

The lead single from the rocker's full studio debut was a Top 30 hit in the US, while its follow-up, "White Wedding", went on to become a classic in its own right as Idol launched his solo career following his time in Generation X.

The 2023 edition of "Billy Idol" will be available as a 2CD package that includes the original 11-track album, plus the recently unearthed, previously-unreleased 12 minute Clubland Remix of "White Wedding", and an entire previously-unreleased concert from August 12, 1982 at The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA.

Idol will launch a North American tour in Vancouver, BC on August 27; the series will also include new Las Vegas residency dates at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in October.

Stream the original video for "Hot In The City" here.

Billy Idol Shares 'Hot In The City' Video

