.

Cancer Fight Was Eye-Opening Experience For Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Michael Angulia | 05-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Megadeth Promo photo courtesy Prime PR
Promo photo courtesy Prime PR

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared that his cancer battle has been a "real eye-opening experience" that has made him really appreciate the people in his life.

The metal icon was diagnosed with throat cancer in May of 2019 and he asked about the health battle during an appearance on the Full Metal Jackie radio show.

Mustaine shared, "I don't even think about it anymore, but it was something that made me take into consideration life in general. Not so much what I do when I get onstage but just how much do I really appreciate the people around me?

"How much do I have a capacity in my heart to tolerate people that get on my nerves? Am I gonna send somebody away mad at each other and never see 'em again? It's been a real eye-opening experience.

"I would just encourage people to be healthy, kick ass, take down names. And if you're an adult male and you have any respect for yourself and the people around you that love you, go get yourself checked up."

Related Stories
Cancer Fight Was Eye-Opening Experience For Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

KISS, Megadeth And More Part Of Live Nation's Concert Week

Megadeth Offshoot The Lucid Share 'Hair' Video

Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Tour

Lamb Of God 'Wake Up Dead' With Megadeth

News > Megadeth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne's Family Have Covid- Rammstein Announce Stadium Tour- Cancer Fight Eye-Opening Experience For Dave Mustaine- more

Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more

Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more

advertisement
Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago

Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour

Get To Know... THE DEV

Latest News

Randy Rhoads Recalls Early Days With Ozzy Osbourne

Sex Pistols Bio-Series Trailer Goes Online

Metallica Share Live Videos From Santiago Concert

Supergroup Valerian Sun Premiere 'The Burnout' Video

Sunsleeper Share New Song 'Currents'

Singled Out: Don't Panic's Time Machine

Ozzy Osbourne's Family Now Have Covid

Rammstein Announce Initial Dates For Stadium Tour