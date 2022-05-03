Cancer Fight Was Eye-Opening Experience For Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared that his cancer battle has been a "real eye-opening experience" that has made him really appreciate the people in his life.
The metal icon was diagnosed with throat cancer in May of 2019 and he asked about the health battle during an appearance on the Full Metal Jackie radio show.
Mustaine shared, "I don't even think about it anymore, but it was something that made me take into consideration life in general. Not so much what I do when I get onstage but just how much do I really appreciate the people around me?
"How much do I have a capacity in my heart to tolerate people that get on my nerves? Am I gonna send somebody away mad at each other and never see 'em again? It's been a real eye-opening experience.
"I would just encourage people to be healthy, kick ass, take down names. And if you're an adult male and you have any respect for yourself and the people around you that love you, go get yourself checked up."
