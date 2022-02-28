Dawn Of Ashes Streaming 'Scars Of The Broken' Title Song

Cover art

Los Angeles rockers Dawn Of Ashes have shared their brand new single "Scars Of The Broken". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on March 18th.

Kristof Bathory had this to say about the song, "This self titled song is dedicated to those who feel damaged or have dealt with sensitive issues that make it hard for them to move forward in life.

"Sometimes it feels like you are alone or that others don't understand. It's a struggle to let go of the issues. These are the scars of the broken. You wear it as a reminder of what you been through.

"In all reality the scars are war wounds and it just proves that we are all survivors and can handle anything in life." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Dawn Of Ashes Unleash 'The Despondent Hole'

Dawn Of Ashes Share New Single 'EMDR'

News > Dawn Of Ashes