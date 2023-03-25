Depeche Mode Deliver 'Memento Mori'

Album art

(Nasty Little Man) Depeche Mode released their 15th studio album Memento Mori, available on 2LP vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital on Friday, March 24, via Columbia Records.

Early reaction to Memento Mori has been unanimously positive, with The New York Times citing the band's "exquisite darkness," Rolling Stone praising the album's "characteristic musical beauty and lyrical depth," and the Associated Press raving "The music is staring lovingly into the abyss and asking it to love it back... Depeche Mode might be facing their own mortality but their power as musicians stretches into infinity." In the UK, the Guardian hailed the return of "the biggest cult band in the world" and lauded the album's "perfect blend of ominous mood, electronic textures that range from intense to ethereal," while the NME and Uncut labelled Memento Mori "majestic" and "their most powerful work this century, respectively.

Produced by James Ford, with additional production work by Marta Salogni, Memento Mori's gestation took place during the early stages of the Covid pandemic, resulting in themes inspired directly by that period. The album's 12 tracks chart a vast expanse of moods and textures, from its ominous opening to its closing resolve-running the gamut from paranoia and obsession to catharsis and joy, and hitting myriad points between.

Depeche Mode kicked off its Memento Mori World Tour last night with a sold-out show at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Due to popular demand, the tour recently added dozens of new dates, including a new Fall leg of North American shows. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees' 19th outing and first in more than five years, the Live Nation-presented tour has gotten underway with a limited North American run featuring stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The band will then embark on a European stadium tour on May 16, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, two shows at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Milan's San Siro Stadium, and London's Twickenham Stadium.

Following the end of the European summer run, the recently added leg of the tour brings the band back to North America in the fall, stopping in Mexico City for three nights at Foro Sol before returning to the US and Canada. Newly announced tour stops include Austin's Moody Center, Vancouver's Rogers Arena, additional New York City shows at Madison Square Garden and Barclay's Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and more, concluding with a multi-night run in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena.

Reception to the Memento Mori tour has been overwhelming with shows quickly selling out across Europe and North America, and over two million tickets already sold. The 81 date tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode's largest to date and is also well on its way to being one of the largest worldwide tours of 2023.

Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

Memento Mori World Tour 2023

March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium

June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique

July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 9 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico

July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Worthersee Stadion '

July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Naționala

July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskas Arena

July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letnany Airport

August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

August 4 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena

September 21 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

September 23 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

September 25 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

September 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

October 10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

October 12 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

October 15 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

October 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

October 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

November 3 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

November 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 10 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

November 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

November 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

December 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

December 3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

December 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

December 8 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

December 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

December 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

December 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Related Stories

Depeche Mode Add Fall Leg to North American Memento Mori Tour

Skold Shares Cover Of Depeche Mode Classic 'Blasphemous Rumours'

Depeche Mode Confirm Support For North American Tour

Depeche Mode Announce New Album And First Tour In Five Years

More Depeche Mode News