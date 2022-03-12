Elton John and Stevie Wonder Release 'Finish Line' Video

(Interscope) Elton John has released a music video for his Stevie Wonder collaboration, "Finish Line". The track comes from Elton's "The Lockdown Sessions" album. We were sent the following details:
Collaborating with music icon Stevie Wonder, the track is visualized by director Zach Sekuler through a montage of video footage and images varying through the decades depicting pivotal moments of life.
Rising with birth, to a baby's first steps, marriage, to the solace of retirement. Heart-rendering clips take centre stage through the destruction of COVID in everyday settings and the heroic work of front-line workers across the world. Whilst glimmers of Stevie Wonder and Elton John's life-long companion and showmanship filter throughout, order begins to restore, as clips of a somewhat post-pandemic normality emerges.
Elton will also be releasing a limited edition lavender LP of The Complete Thom Bell Sessions as part of this year's Record Store Day 2022. It's six tracks mark the first time Elton recorded with legendary Philadelphia soul writer, arranger and producer Thom Bell. Watch the video below:
