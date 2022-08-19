Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video

Afterlife album cover art

Five Finger Death Punch have released a music video for their new single, "Times Like These", which comes from their brand new ninth studio album, "AfterLife".

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said of the new album, "'AfterLife' is my Favorite Five Finger Death Punch record to date and it was also the most fun to make. If the previous album 'F8' was dubbed as the 'rebirth' of the band, then this one is our 'transcendence' for sure.

"One of the most difficult achievements for a traditional 'drums-guitars-bass-vocals' rock band is to establish a recognizable signature sound. The second most difficult thing is to keep evolving while holding on to that signature sound.

"I believe for us 'AfterLife' isn't just an evolution but possibly even a paradigm shift in our career, because this record is so vastly different from all the previous ones yet it still unmistakably sounds like us. Very proud of this one and can't wait to share it. Our fans are in for a few surprises."

As we reported earlier this week, the band will be promoting the new album by teaming up with country star Brantley Gilbert for a coheadlining U.S. arena tour. Watch the video and see the dates below:

Wed Nov 9 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Thu Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Sat Nov 12 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Mon Nov 14 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Wed Nov 16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thu Nov 17 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Sat Nov 19 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Sun Nov 20 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Tue Nov 22 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Nov 25 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sat Nov 26 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Nov 29 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 30 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri Dec 2 Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Sat Dec 3 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Mon Dec 5 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Wed Dec 7 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Dec 9 Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Sat Dec 10 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tue Dec 13 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Thu Dec 15 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat Dec 17 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

