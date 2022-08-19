Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video

Five Finger Death Punch have released a music video for their new single, "Times Like These", which comes from their brand new ninth studio album, "AfterLife".
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said of the new album, "'AfterLife' is my Favorite Five Finger Death Punch record to date and it was also the most fun to make. If the previous album 'F8' was dubbed as the 'rebirth' of the band, then this one is our 'transcendence' for sure.
"One of the most difficult achievements for a traditional 'drums-guitars-bass-vocals' rock band is to establish a recognizable signature sound. The second most difficult thing is to keep evolving while holding on to that signature sound.
"I believe for us 'AfterLife' isn't just an evolution but possibly even a paradigm shift in our career, because this record is so vastly different from all the previous ones yet it still unmistakably sounds like us. Very proud of this one and can't wait to share it. Our fans are in for a few surprises."
As we reported earlier this week, the band will be promoting the new album by teaming up with country star Brantley Gilbert for a coheadlining U.S. arena tour. Watch the video and see the dates below:
Wed Nov 9 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Thu Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Sat Nov 12 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Mon Nov 14 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Wed Nov 16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu Nov 17 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Sat Nov 19 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Sun Nov 20 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Tue Nov 22 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Nov 25 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sat Nov 26 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Tue Nov 29 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Wed Nov 30 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri Dec 2 Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Sat Dec 3 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
Mon Dec 5 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Wed Dec 7 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Fri Dec 9 Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Sat Dec 10 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Tue Dec 13 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Thu Dec 15 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat Dec 17 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
